HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell shuts out Horseheads 10-0 in 7 innings, in an opening day rematch.

The Hornell Steamers earned a 10-0 win over the Horseheads Hitmen, on Friday. Hornell jumped out to a 9-0 edge in 4 innings, before adding the final run in the 7th. The Steamers were led at the plate by D.J. Stoianovich and Matt Wessels. Stoianovich went 3 for 5 and accounted for 3 runs, while Wessels went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Hornell pitching was the star of the night, claiming the shutout win. Xavier Garrity threw 5 innings, allowing just 2 hits, and struck out 5. Genesee, P.A. native Tre Slawson closed out the win, striking out 4 and allowing 3 hits. Horseheads was held to 5 hits on the night.

The Hitmen will have another chance at their first win tomorrow night, as they host Dansville at 6:30 p.m. *Note: The Hitmen’s postgame fireworks that were scheduled for tonight’s game, have been moved to the June 23rd game against Hornell.

Hornell returns to Maple City Park to host Genesee tomorrow night at 7 p.m.