Stef Collins earns basketball distinction in Great Britain

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball legend continues to shine overseas.

Stef Collins, a 14-year veteran of the game and Olympian in 2012, has earned an honorable distinction in Great Britain. Collins was recognized as the most capped player in the country’s history this week, in an official social media post by Great Britain basketball.

Collins’s cap is defined as the most games played in the nation’s history at 158 all-time. Stef is now a coach and professional player overseas after a standout career at St. Bonaventure in college and leading Odessa-Montour High School to a New York State Championship in 2001.

Collins was also a guest speaker at the 2018 edition of the Twin Tiers Sports Awards. Below, a photo courtesy of Great Britain Basketball’s Twitter page featuring the most capped players in the history of the nation.