Stef Collins recognized for St. Bonaventure’s 50th basketball anniversary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Basketball and Stef Collins go hand-in-hand.

The Odessa-Montour grad helped lead the Lady Indians to their only New York State Championship in 2001 and went on to college stardom at St. Bonaventure. In her freshman season, Collins earned Atlantic 10 Rookie of The Year and helped the program simply get better.

In honor of the program’s 50th Anniversary of Basketball, Collins is recognized as one of the key players in the school’s history. The school released the writing on Collins via their athletics Facebook page.

Collins went on to earn All-Atlantic 10 honors as a sophomore and a junior. Stef still ranks third in school history in three-pointers made with 288. Collins also ranks 11th all-time in points scored with 1,424 career points.

After college basketball, Collins earned a spot on her native country’s Olympic team in Great Britain in 2012. She continues to play and coach internationally for the Cardiff Archers in England. Collins was also recognized as playing in the most total international games for her native country which includes both men’s and women’s competition.

Stef will also serve as the head coach for Team England in the 2022 Commonwealth Games this July.