Stef Collins to coach England basketball team in Commonwealth Games

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s most decorated basketball players of all-time gets a major honor.

Stef Collins, a 2001 graduate of Odessa-Montour High School and Olympic basketball player in Great Britain, has been named the head women’s basketball coach for Team England for the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Collins will coach the three-on-three team in Birmingham next year.

Collins has been the head coach of the British professional team, the Cardiff Archers, since 2014. She also earned a spot on the 2012 Olympic team as a player. This past year, Collins was given the distinction of having the most caps in her native country’s history at 158 in December. It’s an honor for the player who’s appeared in the most international games on the court.

Collins’ basketball career took off as a player at Odessa-Montour where she was the state player of the year after leading the team to its only New York State Championship in 2001. From there, Collins earned all-conference at St. Bonaventure as a guard in college.

Since her time at the collegiate level, Collins went on to become one of the most decorated women’s players and coaches in Great Britain history.