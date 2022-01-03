Steigerwald discusses new role at IMRRC in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A familiar face is coming back to lead the International Motor Racing Research Center.

The center, located in Watkins Glen, highlights to educate and preserve the rich history of motorsports. In October, Mark Steigerwald was named the new executive director of one of the country’s top historical meeting points in racing. Steigerwald returns for his second time at the IMRCC after working at the venue from 2000-2011.

It’s a perfect match for both Steigerwald and the IMRRC, with Mark’s return coming after serving as the director of the California Automobile Museum.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back,” Steigerwald said. “We’ve got a lot of growth potential here at the center, that’s one of the reasons that attracted me back to the position and the area.”

For Steigerwald, who is graduate of Syracuse University with a master’s degree in library science, the region is always home to him. Steigerwald also worked for Cornell University in fundraising and development.

“I love the Southern Tier and we’ve got great plans for the research center in the future as we look at

2022.” With big plans, Steigerwald’s second run with the IMRRC is full speed ahead.

If you’d like to learn more about the International Motor Racing Research Center, find them on Facebook and online.