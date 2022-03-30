ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame baseball team opened their season amid the challenging March weather.

The Crusaders hosted Watkins Glen/O-M in an IAC clash in the first game of the year in Southport with George Mason bound Owen Stewart on the mound. Stewart struck out 12 batters and gave up one hit in five innings of work with no runs in Notre Dame’s 8-3 win over the Seneca Indians (0-1). Stewart was also solid at the plate for ND (1-0) going 2-for-4 with a triple.

Cam Johnson drove in two runs and scored twice for the Crusaders on a cold March afternoon. Jahmeire Keyser added a double and two hits for Notre Dame.

Watkins Glen’s Cam Holland had an RBI and scored a run for the Seneca Indians. Brad Gillis also drove in a run for Watkins Glen/O-M on the afternoon. Both teams will again play this Friday at 4:30 pm at Watkins Glen.