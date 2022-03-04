Stillman & Hendershot excelling at St. Bonaventure baseball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local baseball standouts are off to strong starts at St. Bonaventure baseball.

Waverly grad Brendyn Stillman and Tioga grad Pierce Hendershot are two of the top hitters for the Bonnies (0-5) in the early part of the season. Stillman, a grad student outfielder for the Bonnies, currently leads the team with one home run and five hits on the season. He also is third on the team in batting average at .278.

Hendershot, a redshirt sophomore infielder, has four hits and three RBI on the season. Both Hendershot and Stillman have started all five games thus far.

Next up is the start of a three-game series at Alabama State. Game one is Friday night at 7 pm, with games two and three starting Saturday at 2 pm followed by the finale.