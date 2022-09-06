ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A national college wrestling powerhouse is looking for a new coach.

SUNY Brockport announced the resignation of new head coach Caleb Garvey who is stepping down to due family health reasons. Garvey took over as head coach July 14th. In a statement provided, Garvey provided further details on his departure.

“Due to personal reasons surrounding family health situations I am unfortunately stepping down as Head Coach at SUNY Brockport and hopefully can pursue opportunities closer to family,” said Garvey.

“I would like to thank Brockport for giving me my first head coaching opportunity and trusting me with such a legendary program. I’ll be rooting for these young men and can’t wait to see what the future holds for these Golden Eagle wrestlers.”

A national search is underway for Garvey’s replacement. SUNY Brockport has three wrestlers with local ties who will compete this year, Horseheads’ Chris Eames & Zach Levey, and Corning’s Matt Kline.

Eames and Kline will compete as graduate students in their final year of eligibility.

Levey qualified for the NCAA Division III Wrestling Tournament this past season and will return as a sophomore this season. Zach put together an impressive first year at Brockport and racked up a (23-9) overall record.

Levey was also a two-time New York State place finisher at Horseheads High School (6th in 2019 & 7th in 2020).

Eames, a two-time Section IV Champion at Horseheads High School in 2016 and 17, secured a solid year for the Golden Eagles on the mats. The 184 pounder placed fifth at the Mid Eastern Regional Tournament for the second consecutive year narrowly missing the national tourney. Eames finished with a (19-8) record.

Kline finished with a (13-14) overall record at 165 pounds for the Eagles. Kline was also a two-time Section IV Champion in high school for Corning in 2017 and 2018.