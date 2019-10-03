SUNY CCC introducing new eSports team

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College will be home to an eSports team at the beginning of the fall 2020 semester.

“We are excited that the NJCAA has approved eSports for intercollegiate competition in the Fall of 2020,” said Isaac Bushey, SUNY CCC Athletic Director. “As the fastest growing sport in the nation we are excited to be able to bring this to SUNY CCC and our students.”

According to the formal announcement from the NJCAA, on September 9, 2019, “The NJCAA Esports, through Legacy Esports, will deliver to member colleges competition software, communication forum creation and moderation, competition administration (including bracketing, seeding, refereeing, and oversight), and dedicated account management. EsportsU will represent all commercial rights across media, sponsorship, sales, ticketing, e-commerce and advertising for NJCAA Esports.”

In anticipation of launching the program at SUNY CCC, the College has purchased 18 Alienware computers, which are specifically designed for gaming, and are making plans to hire a coach.

“Players who participate in eSports build critical thinking skills and enjoy a variety of social opportunities,” said Bushey. “ Esports can also pave the way to careers in game design and graphic design.”

SUNY CCC recently implemented a 1+3 Game Design Program with SUNY Canton.