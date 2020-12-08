SUNY Corning Community College cancels multiple high-risk indoor winter sports

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- After careful thought and consideration SUNY Community Colleges (27 of 30) that are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), have collectively decided to cancel intercollegiate competition for the 2020-2021 indoor sports that are considered “high risk” for COVID-19 exposure and spread of infection.

These sports include basketball, cheerleading, dance, volleyball, and wrestling. Campuses will have the option to hold on-campus workouts and training with student-athletes, should the institution allow it in a structured and monitored environment.

SUNY Corning Community College is one of the 27 community colleges in the collective decision, so they will not participate in intercollegiate competition in the “high risk” for COVID-19 that are listed above.

SUNY CCC will hold on-campus workouts and training with student-athletes in a structured and monitored environment.

The low to moderate indoor sports including bowling and swimming & diving may compete in a virtual setting and must adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

NJCAA SUNY Community Colleges will continue planning for what we hope will be the safe resumption of intercollegiate athletics in spring 2021.

Traditional spring sports and several traditional fall sports have been moved to spring, per the NJCAA 2021 Sports Guidelines.

An official announcement on spring sports’ status will be made in January. Detailed sport-specific guidelines and protocols are currently in development and Return to Play and Return to Competition Plans will be informed by nationally recognized sport-specific agencies along with NYS, CDC, DOH, and governing athletic associations.

NJCAA SUNY Community College decisions will continue to be guided by best practice and cautious adherence to health and safety protocols that will safeguard the well-being of our student-athletes, staff, campuses, and communities.

We commit to ongoing collaborative efforts to develop cohesive safety plans to implement on our campuses in support of our student-athletes.