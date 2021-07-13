SUNY Corning Community College names new baseball coach

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Shaun Merrill has been named the new head baseball coach at SUNY Corning Community College.

Coach Merrill is a former player for SUNY Corning Community College (2007-2008) where he was coached by Brian Hill. Prior to joining the SUNY CCC staff, Merrill was most recently the Elmira Notre Dame Varsity Head Baseball Coach and was previously an assistant coach under Mike Bennett at Thomas A. Edison High School.

Director of Athletics Isaac Bushey says “We are excited to announce the hiring of Shaun Merrill as he takes over the baseball program at SUNY CCC. Coach Merrill is a former Red Baron, he has coached high school baseball in the community, and checked all of the boxes of what we were looking for. The energy and enthusiasm he has for the program is contagious; we are certainly looking forward to him getting started this academic year on-campus and for many years to come.”

Last season the Red Barrons went 6-19 and hit just .243 on the year.