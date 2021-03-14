Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

Syracuse draws San Diego State in NCAA first round

Another Selection Sunday has come and gone, and the Syracuse men are once again going to the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse has drawn the 11-seed, and will face 6-seed San Diego St. Friday in Indiana.

SU heads into the NCAA Tournament with a record of 16-9. San Diego State won the Mountain West Conference and is 23-4 overall.

Jim Boeheim’s team has only been a double-digit seed two other times since 1985. They were a 10 seed in 2016, and an 11 seed in 2018.

Here is a look at the rest of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket:

