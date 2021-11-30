Syracuse holds on for double-overtime win vs. Indiana in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some night Syracuse is going to have it and other night they will not. Tuesday night against Indiana, Syracuse had it… offensively.

That does not mean this game was an easy outcome for the ‘Cuse. Indiana, after trailing by double digits at the break, erased the deficit midway through the second half. Trailing by three with under a second left, Khristian Lander made his first of two free throws. He then intentionally missed the second. Trayce Jackson-Davis, who finished the game with 31 points and 16 rebounds, then grabbed the rebound and was fouled on the putback. Jackson-Davis promptly netted both free-throws to send the game into overtime.

Tied at 97 after one overtime period, Buddy Boeheim hit key foul shots and tough jumpers, for six straight points, to give Syracuse a 107-101 lead in the second overtime period.

And yet the game still came down to free throws. Joe Girard III was fouled with .8 seconds remaining and drained both free throws to give SU the 112-110 2OT win.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 4-3.

Syracuse started the game, yes with a Jimmy Boeheim bucket, scoring the game’s first seven points, en route to a 15-5 run. Besides a small stretch when the Hoosiers cut the Orange-lead to four, SU dominated the half.

The ‘Cuse shot lights out in the opening 20 minutes. Led by Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Joe Girard III, who combined for 38 points, Syracuse made 60% of its shots and eight three-pointers and led 49-33 at halftime.

The Hoosiers showed some fight to begin the second half. Indiana went on a 15-5 run, much like Syracuse’s in the first half, to eventually take the lead. SU then went off on another hot run. Started off by a Jimmy Boeheim three and capped by a Jimmy fastbreak layup, the Orange’s 18-5 run put them out in front 83-72 with 3:44 left in regulation – before Indiana stormed back to force overtime.

And while Syracuse relied on the Brothers Boeheim and JG3, SU got a big effort from Jesse Edwards once again. The center continued his improved play with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 5 steals.

Despite the high shooting percentage and the better rebounding numbers from the Hoosiers, Syracuse was able to forced 25 turnovers Tuesday night. SU then turned those turnovers into points, outscoring Indiana 33-11 in that category.

Buddy Boeheim led SU with 27 points. His older brother Jimmy netted 26, JG3 added 17 and Cole Swider scored 14.