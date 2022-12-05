SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Syracuse basketball legend reflects on his storied past.

Sunday, Syracuse men’s basketball’s all-time scoring leader Lawrence Moten was a special guest at the annual Collectorfest Convention at the New York State Fairgrounds. Moten signed autographs, took photos with fans, and took a few minutes out of his schedule for an interview with 18 Sports.

Moten, who played at Syracuse from 1991-95, holds the Orange’s career scoring record at 2,334 points. Lawrence then went on to play in the NBA for three seasons with the Vancouver Grizzlies after being drafted in the second round of the draft at 36th overall.

Today, Moten continues to inspire the next generation of youth players and student-athletes as a coach and mentor. His experience at Syracuse University propelled him for ultimate success in life beyond the basketball court.

Moten believes this year’s Syracuse team has great potential for success and never count out a Jim Boeheim coached team.

“Coach is definitely a great guy, he’s been doing this for a long time,” Moten said. “My four years were great here, you have a lot of mixed emotions on his temperament…I never had to get yelled at,” Moten jokingly added.

Boeheim, who’s coached dozens of professional players and college standouts at Syracuse since 1976, knew what he had with Moten on the court. A prolific scoring machine nicknamed “Poetry” for his smooth delivery and jump shot. Lawrence Moten knew that his coach had complete faith in him to play the game at the highest level.

“All I was told, Lawrence come here buddy,” Moten said. “His favorite words to me were, just get a bucket, I don’t care how you do it.”

Moten, 50, had his iconic #21 jersey retired this past year at Syracuse. He continues to make a difference wherever he goes living up to “Poetry” in his own way on his own terms. A difference just like he made while playing for the Orange 30 years ago.