Syracuse tops West Virginia to advance to the Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 21: West Virginia Mountaineers against the Syracuse Orange in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WSYR-TV) —

Buddy Boeheim and the Orange aren’t ready for the Madness to stop just yet. Buddy scored 22 of his 25 points after halftime to help lead Syracuse into the Sweet 16 with a 75-72 victory over West Virginia.



SU jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first half thanks to some hot outside shooting from Joe Girard. The sophomore guard scored 12 points in the first half, all on three-pointers.



The game seemed to turn early in the second half when Marek Dolezaj picked up his fourth foul with 14:56 left. West Virginia immediately went on a 7-0 run to make it tight. After a couple of lead changes though, the Orange went on a 10-0 run in which four different players scored for Syracuse.



SU had four players finish in double figures. Quincy Guerrier and Marek Dolezaj both joined Girard in double figures with 12 points each. Buddy Boeheim led the way with 25. In his last 11 games, Buddy is averaging better than 22 points and is making just shy of 50% of his three-point attempts.



Syracuse advances to the Sweet 16 and will face No. 2 seed Houston next weekend.