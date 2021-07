Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) carries the ball against Liberty during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty on Saturday, Oct 17, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season is right around the corner, and on Thursday, Syracuse University fans have their first opportunity to score individual tickets for the upcoming season.

Tickets for the general public went on sale at 10 a.m. Full season and partial season tickets are already on sale.

The Orange will take on Rutgers in their home opener on Saturday, September 11. Their first game of the season is on the road in Ohio on September 4.