Syracuse wins its first game at Florida State since 2014

(WSYR-TV) — The shots did not fall for Syracuse Saturday in Tallahassee. Until they did. Syracuse shot 27% better and made 15% more threes in the second half to spur a 63-60 win.

Came to play down the stretch.



1-0 in league play ✅ pic.twitter.com/xKcSwZHNj6 — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 4, 2021

After shooting just 23% from the field in the first half, SU found its stroke in the 2nd. The Orange used an 11-0 run to take the lead against Florida State and hand the Seminoles its first conference loss at home since 2018. The loss ends a 25-game home conference winning streak, one short of tying the conference record.

SU took a double-digit lead in the second half after trailing by double digits, but FSU made it a one-point game with under a minute to play. After an FSU turnover, Cole Swider hit a couple of key free throws to make it 63-60.

It’s hard to tell whether it was a better defensive effort or poor shooting from FSU, but Syracuse held the ‘Noles to 1-14 shooting for nearly a five-minute span to gain an advantage in the second half.

And on a night when Buddy Boeheim saw plenty of attention from the FSU defense, Swider came through with his best game in an Orange uniform. The transfer scored 16 points and made five threes.

Florida State’s athleticism and pressure defense caused problems for Syracuse early. The Orange started the game missing 15 of their first 17 shots. The flip side is, the Seminoles didn’t shoot the ball well to start either. Syracuse was able to cut the deficit to two after back-to-back three-pointers from Cole Swider and Joe Girard III. FSU went on an 11-2 run to get some distance before ending the half up 32-24.

Despite fouling out with 3:35 to go, Jesse Edwards continued his solid play. The junior center registered a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds. Girard matched the team high of 16 points, Jimmy Boeheim added 13 points apiece and Buddy finished with 6.

It is SU’s first win in Tallahassee since 2014.

Syracuse, now 5-3 (1-1 in the ACC), travels to Madison Square Garden to take on their former Big East rivals, and Swider’s former team, Villanova Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m.