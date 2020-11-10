Syracuse women’s basketball ranked in preseason poll

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Syracuse women’s basketball team is primed for a big year.

Already, the Orange is getting some preseason respect. Syracuse is ranked 23rd in the Associated Press (AP) poll and also comes in at third in the ACC conference preseason rankings. The Orange open up play on the road at Miami on December 10th.

Elmira native, Kiara Fisher, is a freshman on the Syracuse women’s basketball team. Syracuse has one of the top recruiting classes in the nation to go along with four returning starters. Fisher was an all-state performer who capped off one of the most decorated careers in Elmira basketball history for the Express.

Below, a release courtesy of Syracuse University athletics.