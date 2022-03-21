ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a banner day for Olivia Tanneberger in college lacrosse.

The Corning High School graduate netted a career-high four points on a goal and three assists in Old Dominion women’s lacrosse’s 22-2 drubbing over Howard University Sunday. Tannenberger, a sophomore at attack, now has three goals and six assists on the season.

Old Dominion is now (5-6) to start the year and will host Delaware (2-6) this Saturday at Noon.

Tanneberger was a member of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll as a freshman last year. In her first season, Olivia scored five goals for ODU.

A standout for the Corning Hawks Girls lacrosse team in high school, Tanneberger was an All-Section IV team selection.

(PHOTO: ODU Athletics)