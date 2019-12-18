Tanneberger signs with Old Dominion lacrosse

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Christmas came early for one Corning Hawk lacrosse standout.

Olivia Tanneberger, a four-year varsity starter for the Hawks, signed to play major lacrosse at division one Old Dominion University on Wednesday. In front of a capacity crowd at the Corning high school cafeteria, Tanneberger thanked the tremendous amount of support she’s received since her start in the game.

Tanneberger has amassed over 120 career points and played in the Under Armour All-American games. The all-league player has helped the Hawks to great success including a 2017 Section IV title.

Also a standout volleyball player, Tanneberger excels in the classroom. A member of the National Honor Society, Olivia carries a 94 percent average and helps in several ways in the community. Tanneberger is a Senior Leader for the Faith By Interaction Youth Retreat and a member of the Senior Class Council.

18 Sports congratulates Tanneberger, who will no doubt help the Hawks reach great heights in her senior season, as she made her college plans official by signing to Old Dominion.