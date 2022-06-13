ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top college baseball players saw his season end.

Corning grad Ben Terwilliger, a senior pitcher for the East Carolina baseball program, faced defeat in the NCAA Super Regional series at the hands of Texas. The Longhorns cruised to an 11-1 win. Texas won the last two games winning the series two games to one.

Sunday’s finale saw a long six-hour rain delay that favored Texas as the Longhorns scored four runs in the first inning on ECU’s home field.

The loss for ECU extended the program’s streak of not advancing to the College World Series to 32 seasons while making the tournament. The Pirates looked to be on the right track in breaking that streak after storming out to a 13-7 win in game one.

Terwilliger’s only outing was in game two for the Pirates. Ben didn’t register an out in his relief appearance surrendering three runs on three hits in the Pirates’ 9-8 heartbreaking loss Saturday.

On the season, Terwilliger pitched 35 innings in 27 appearances. Ben registered a (2-0) record and 46 strikeouts. With one year of eligibility left, Terwilliger will look to return next season as a relief pitcher pending next month’s Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

Last summer, Terwilliger pitched in the MLB Prospects League for Williamsport and also earned a pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds. 18 Sports will continue to follow Terwilliger’s next steps of his career as it develops.

(PHOTO: ECU Athletics)