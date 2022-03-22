ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger is helping those in need.

Terwilliger, a graduate student relief pitcher for East Carolina University, is participating in the program’s Strike Out ALS initiative. The team is raising money in the fight against ALS, a disease that attacks the muscles throughout the body. There is no known cure.

To promote the goal of raising $10,000 for medical research, ECU has created a Mustache March Challenge tournament for the month where fans can vote for which player has the best mustache. Although Terwilliger was defeated by teammate Garrett Saylor in the vote, there are no losers for the cause.

East Carolina has been sadly impacted by the disease, former Pirates head coach Keith LeClair was diagnosed with ALS and died in 2006 at just 40. The program continues to fight in LeClair’s honor raising awareness and funding against the disease.

For more information and if you’d like to donate, please visit: https://donate.onecause.com/mustachemarch2022

ECU is teaming up with the University of Michigan, University of Memphis and Pitt Community College in the effort.

Terwilliger returned to the mound Sunday for the Pirates throwing one inning of work, striking out one. Ben gave up one hit and no runs in his seventh appearance this season. ECU (10-10) lost to Charleston 10-3.

Terwilliger transferred to ECU this past season from Barry University in Florida. This past summer, Terwilliger pitched for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Prospects League. Ben also received a pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds last season.

ECU returns to action Tuesday night vs. UNCW at 6 pm.

(PHOTO: ECU Athletics)