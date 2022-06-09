ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time for the big time.

Corning’s Ben Terwilliger and the East Carolina baseball team will battle the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Super Regional best-of-three series starting Friday at Noon. The game will be played on ESPN2 and be in the Pirates’ home stadium in Greenville.

Terwilliger, who will have one more year of eligibility left after this season has been solid in relief for #8 ECU (45-19) team that’s red hot coming into the series. The big right handed pitcher threw three scoreless innings and struck out four in ECU’s decisive game-three win over Coastal Carolina 13-4 on Monday.

The Pirates have won a staggering 21 of their last 22 games and are looking to takedown high-powered Texas. The Longhorns (45-19) are ranked ninth in the country and have the national player of the year on the team in Ivan Melendez. Ivan has a program record 30 home runs to go along with a .404 average and 90 RBI at first base.

18 Sports spoke with Terwilliger as the team prepares for a shot to earn a spot in the College World Series.

(VIDEO – Courtesy of ESPN+)