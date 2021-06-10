Terwilliger has successful pre-MLB draft workout with Cincinnati Reds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s most dynamic baseball talents keeps putting in the work.

On Wednesday, Corning graduate Ben Terwilliger had a successful pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds in Florida. Terwilliger, who will transfer from Barry University in Florida and play at another school for his final year of eligibility, is rising up on draft boards for his pitching and presence on the mound.

This summer Terwilliger is playing for the Williamsport Cross Cutters in the new MLB Draft Prospects League. Already, Terwilliger has seen plenty of work in relief for Williamsport, earning one save in four appearances to go along with seven strikeouts in four innings.

Terwilliger tells 18 Sports that the evaluation was positive from the Reds and he’s on a quest to capture the baseball dream and get drafted by a major league club. The workout included a look at Terwilliger’s mechanics and physical ability.

The 2021 MLB Draft will be July 11-13th after being pushed back a month this year amid the virus. 18 Sports will keep you updated on the upcoming status of Terwilliger as it develops.

