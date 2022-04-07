ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger pitched well on Wednesday night.

Fresh off his first win at East Carolina University this past weekend, Terwilliger pitched one inning of relief and struck out two of the three batters he faced in the Pirates’ 8-7 loss to Old Dominion. Terwilliger helped ECU preserve their lead and left the game after one inning.

ODU then poured in four runs in the top of the 9th inning taking the lead for good. Terwilliger, a graduate student pitcher, has one win on the season in 12.1 innings of work. Ben now has 20 strikeouts with a 5.11 ERA and has been pitching very strong.

Terwilliger is a transfer from Barry University in Florida and played in the MLB Prospects League Williamsport last summer. Ben also received a pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds this past year.

ECU (16-14) starts a three-game series with Wichita State Friday night starting at 6:30 pm.