Tess Cites discusses making history for Villanova softball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Tess Cites is a part of a history-making team in college.

Cites, a freshman outfielder/1B for the Villanova Wildcats softball program, helped punch the team’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big East Championship. A two-time All-State pick at Horseheads High School, Cites has hit the ground running at Villanova.

Cites started 26 games this season and hit two home runs to go along with 10 RBI. Villanova believes this is a team of destiny as they get ready to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time on Friday. The Wildcats are in Tucson, Arizona for their game against Ole Miss which airs live Friday night at 6 pm on ESPNU.

18 Sports spoke with Cites on Thursday to discuss this special season. Already, the team has racked up an impressive (36-13) record, but they want more. Cites and Villanova will have their opportunity to keep this magical season going Friday night.

Also of major note, former Horseheads teammate and standout, Kendal Cook, will play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday for the University of Missouri. The Tigers are a host site for the tournament and welcome Illinois-Chicago at 4:30 pm Friday on ESPN3.

Cook has played in 26 games thus far this season for Missouri and is looking to help the Tigers make a deep run in the postseason. Kendal is listed as a sophomore for the Tigers, although last season’s season was cut short due to the virus. Missouri (38-15) is currently the eighth overall seed in the tournament.

18 Sports will continue to follow these two outstanding players from Horseheads at the collegiate level.

(PHOTOS: Courtesy Villanova Wildcats and Missouri Tigers softball)