A healthy twist on some fan-favorite dishes

The Big Game

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The game isn’t the only exciting thing about Super Bowl Sunday. People are hosting or attending parties. With those parties come some delicious food. 

18 News’ Zach Wheeler joined registered dietitian and founder of Nexus Nutrition Alexander LeRitz-Salisbury, and Chef John Stanley, owner of Sgt Stanley’s Meal Prep & Catering, inside the kitchen at First Presbyterian Church in Elmira. Alexander and John showed Zach some healthy alternatives. 

Watch what they make in the video in this story. 

Alexander’s Buffalo Wings Recipe: Click HERE

Alexander’s Artichoke Dip: Click HERE

