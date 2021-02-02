A house divided: Florida couple split over Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup in Super Bowl

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WDAF) — There are already hundreds, if not thousands, of Kansas City Chiefs fans in the Tampa Bay area — but not for Super Bowl LV. They live there.

That includes one Kansas City woman who moved to the Sunshine State and now finds herself living in a divided household.

Geraldo Alstott is from New Jersey, and his wife Felice Alstott is from Kansas City. They both moved to the Tampa Bay area in the late ’90s for jobs and then eventually found each other. They’ve been together ever since.

But from the very beginning, they said, they’ve known there’s one thing they don’t agree on: football. He cheers for the Buccaneers, and she cheers for the Chiefs. Their Florida home is covered in memorabilia for both teams.

Even their kids can’t agree on which fan base to be apart of. The couple has 13-year-old twins. Mariana is a Chiefs fan, and Eric cheers for the Raiders.

“That’s what happens when you match a Buccaneer and a Chief. You pop out a Raider,” Geraldo said.

Geraldo even admits he like the Chiefs — just not when they play against the Bucs like they will Sunday in Super Bowl LV. So he said he’ll have to keep the two Chiefs fans separated from him on the other side of the couch while they watch the big game from home.

And at the end of the day, both Geraldo and Felice are confident their team will come out on top.