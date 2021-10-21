Big Game Bound Week 7: Shorthanded Browns face critical TNF matchup as we preview this week’s NFL slate

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s Week 7 of the NFL season. After the Jaguars’ dramatic win in London last week, only one winless team (Lions) and one undefeated (Cardinals) remain.

This week’s schedule kicks off with the Browns (3-3) hosting the Broncos (3-3) on Thursday Night Football. Cleveland, one of the preseason favorites in the AFC, suddenly finds itself in a must-win game to keep its season on track as injuries begin to mount.

The highlight of Sunday’s slate is an AFC North showdown between the Ravens (5-1) and Bengals (4-2). Baltimore has reeled off five straight wins after an overtime loss against the Raiders in week one, while Cincinnati has become a surprise contender in the division.

National NFL writer for The Athletic, Stephen Holder joins host Chris Hagan to break down the matchup in this week’s edition of “Big Game Bound.”

Also look for reports from the Browns’ (3-3), Titans’ (4-2) and Colts’ (2-4) camps as well as weekly picks from former Titans running back Jarrett Payton.