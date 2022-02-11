Final preparations underway in Twin Tiers for football’s biggest weekend

The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With final preparations underway in Los Angeles, the Twin Tiers are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday. Football fans will be out and about grabbing last-minute supplies and snacks from local restaurants and stores. Businesses say they are ready for the uptick in demand.

“We do expect a lot of to-go orders but we also do expect people to come in and watch the game because we have such an elaborate bar as well,” Jules Eberlin, general manager at Rye Bar and Restaurant, told 18 News.

If you are looking to stay in and make your Super Bowl feast at home, local grocery stores are stocking up too. Jubilee and Save-A-Lot will have special products available that were made in-house, such as salsa and chicken wings that will be ready to order. They also have displays set up with snack supplies.

“We’re going to have a variety of chicken wings available that are cooked and ready to go on Sunday. Just stuff that they [customers] can get together [for gatherings],” Dave Marks, owner of Jubilee and Save-A-Lot stores, said.

Extra staff will be on hand at Rye Bar and Restaurant, Jubilee, and Save-A-Lot to keep up with the high demand. Marks said football fans have already started their shopping and they will do so until close to game time on Sunday.

“They actually started coming out yesterday [Thursday]. It was a little busier yesterday and we expect a very busy weekend,” Marks added. “They’ll shop right up till about three or four o’clock on Sunday.”

As for Rye Bar, they just announced their super bowl menu Friday morning, which includes everything from wings to dips and platters to beer specials.

“We just announced that this morning our official [Super Bowl] menu and so we’re kind of expecting it [early orders] to start today onward,” Eberlin continued.

Local businesses are hoping to score big this weekend, but that will not come in touchdowns or field goals, rather big business after a difficult few years.

While fans prepare across the country, players from the Bengals and Rams are also getting in the zone. One former NFL player says the game is usually overrun with several distractions, including increased media coverage, a change in the game timing because of the halftime show, and a different team travel schedule.

“You put a wall between yourself and your personal life and even your family. You really close ranks with the guys who are going to be on the field playing and coaching that day,” Steve Tasker, Buffalo Bills legend, said.

“You got to have fun with it. You can’t add anything extra to it.”

No matter if you are a fan, player, or just in it to watch the halftime show, everyone is ready for a big sports weekend. The Super Bowl will air on WETM 18 on Sunday, Feb. 13. The kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. and the pregame show begins at 1:00 p.m.