ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New Yorkers have until Valentine's Day to change their party affiliation with the Board of Elections in order to vote in the state's primary elections on Jun. 28. However, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding people changes can only be made through its website until Feb. 11.

New Yorkers can also register to vote through the DMV's website. Once registration is completed, DMV will send information to the county Board of Elections. The county will notify people of their voting status or request further information.