NFL playoff schedule: What games are on this weekend?

Here's the divisional round schedule for the NFL playoffs and where to watch every game

Here’s the divisional round schedule for the NFL playoffs and where to watch every game:

Saturday, January 11

49ers vs. Vikings – 4:30 p.m. ET – NBC

Ravens vs. Titans – 8 p.m. ET – CBS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers feature such a fearsome pass defense it’s no surprise teams look to run to exploit an advantage. The Minnesota Vikings have a back capable of doing just that in Dalvin Cook.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – For the Titans, playing the Ravens in Baltimore in the divisional round is a chance for payback for playoff losses in Music City in 2000 and 2008 when Tennessee had the NFL’s best record.

Sunday, January 12

Chiefs vs. Texans – 3 p.m. – ET CBS

Packers vs. Seahawks – 6:30 p.m. ET Fox

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Going to Green Bay is difficult enough in January. But for the Seahawks on Sunday there’s more than just an eight-game losing streak at Lambeau. Seattle has lost its last eight road games in this round of the postseason.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have injury issues heading into tomorrow’s AFC divisional-round matchup with the visiting Houston Texans. Defensive tackle Chris Jones didn’t practice yesterday and was listed on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked his calf” at practice the previous day. Receiver Travis Kelce is listed as questionable and has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.”