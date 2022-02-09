Super Bowl: Some parking spots now more expensive than a seat

SoFi Stadium stands Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The stadium is the site of NFL football’s Super Bowl 56, scheduled to be played Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(KTLA) – If you’re still planning to purchase Super Bowl tickets to see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, be prepared to shell out hundreds — and possibly thousands — of dollars more for parking near the venue.

Tickets to Sunday’s big event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, were still well above $4,000 on Tuesday. And on StubHub, the highest-price parking option was also more than $4,000.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest Super Bowl LVI seats on the ticket resale website were going for around $4,100.

The most expensive parking for the NFL title game, meanwhile, was going for about $5,000. In fact, there were four parking passes that cost more than the least expensive Super Bowl ticket on the site – and that’s without the service charges.

Add on the fees and the lowest-priced ticket is suddenly $5,596. For parking, the costliest option becomes $6,203.

According to the city of Inglewood, on-site parking stadium parking “will be extremely limited” on the day of the game, meaning most fans driving to the venue will likely be parking elsewhere and taking a shuttle.

There are cheaper ways to get to the game. You can find more information about off-site parking, as well as shuttle, rideshare and taxi options, at parksuperbowl.com. Inglewood officials also noted that fans can take public transportation to the game, with Los Angeles Metro offering an express shuttle from its nearest station on game day.