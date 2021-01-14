The Bills Report – Ravens await in the playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special look at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game for the Buffalo Bills.

On Saturday night, the Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in the next round of the playoffs at 8:15 pm on WETM NBC. It marks the first primetime playoff game in franchise history for the Bills and they will be looking to contain the high-powered Lamar Jackson and the Ravens for victory.

Join 18 Sports as we dive into this week’s matchup, plus, a classic look back on some of the biggest legends of all-time in Buffalo history. And, a special feature story with a local fan who experienced the greatest comeback in NFL history on the sideline in 1993 when the Bills outlasted the Houston Oilers.