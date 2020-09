BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- It's finally game week for the Buffalo Bills. Now, just four days away from the New York Jets coming to Bills Stadium for the 2020 season opener, the Bills are coming into the beginning of the season with a main objective: getting out fast.

"I think it's been an added emphasis on what we're trying to accomplish. We want to go out and we want to score every single drive," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said to reporters on Zoom on Wednesday. "Is that expected? No. But we want to go out there, it's our job as an offense to go out there and score. Whatever we have to do to go out and put up 7 early, put up 3 early, it's what we're going to try to do."