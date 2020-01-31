ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A canvas is made for art.

In Sayre, Northern Tier Wrestling (NTW) has a student who’s overcoming the odds and painting a true picture for success. Damien Antler, a first-year wrestler in the company, was born with autism. His entire life, Damien was told to chase his dreams-no matter how big or small.

Professional wrestling is an art form, a staple of sports and entertainment. A painter outside of the ring, Antler is creating and forming his own portrait. A picture that’s proving that all things are possible.

18 Sports brings you a special story of will and heart. Watch the Canvas Artist: Damien Antler. A story that will show you what perseverance is truly all about.