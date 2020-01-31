Breaking News
Karrie Neurauter paroled from prison
1  of  2
Live Now
Senate Trial: Final Day of Questions from Senators (no commentary) Senate Trial: Final Day of Questioning (Story and Commentary)

The Canvas Artist – Damien Antler

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A canvas is made for art.

In Sayre, Northern Tier Wrestling (NTW) has a student who’s overcoming the odds and painting a true picture for success. Damien Antler, a first-year wrestler in the company, was born with autism. His entire life, Damien was told to chase his dreams-no matter how big or small.

Professional wrestling is an art form, a staple of sports and entertainment. A painter outside of the ring, Antler is creating and forming his own portrait. A picture that’s proving that all things are possible.

18 Sports brings you a special story of will and heart. Watch the Canvas Artist: Damien Antler. A story that will show you what perseverance is truly all about.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now