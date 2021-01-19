The Comeback – local fan reflects on witnessing Bills NFL history

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The magical comeback of 1993 was witnessed by a major local Bills Fan.

Bill Knowles, a Horseheads native, and lifelong Buffalo Bills fan was on the sideline for the greatest comeback in NFL history. The game, the Houston Oilers at the Buffalo Bills on January 3, 1993 before a packed Bills Stadium.

Knowles had the opportunity to travel up to the game with a friend from a local television station serving as a photographer for the epic comeback. The Bills trailed 35-3 in the third quarter but that’s when fate stepped in. Buffalo stormed back to win 41-38 in overtime and eventually made it to the Super Bowl before losing to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, for the first time ever, Knowle’s photos will be revealed. A time and moment that Knowles and Bills fans around the world will never forget. Go back and witness the history that unfolded as Knowles had to endure an ice storm to simply get to the stadium.

