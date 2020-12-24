The Fight of Coach D – Mike D’Aloisio battles ALS

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s a local football legend. A coach who’s inspired generations.

Elmira Notre Dame coaching icon, Mike D’Aloisio, is the all-time wins leader in local history. Coach D’s 244 career wins are the most on paper, but the biggest victories, the bonds, and relationships he’s created in his over 40-year run.

This fall, D’Aloisio was diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS breaks down the muscle in the body and there is no known cure.

After years of coaching, D’Aloisio retired from the game. Now, he’s facing the biggest battle of his life. 18 Sports takes a special look at the legendary coach who’s defined the game. A coach whose legacy will live on forever.