The four-peat – Horseheads Riley Loomis wins Ernie Davis Award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – They say the third time is the charm, but four is so much more.

Horseheads Riley Loomis earned the coveted Ernie Davis Football Award on Thursday at the Kiwanis Luncheon in Elmira. With the win, Loomis became the fourth consecutive Horseheads player to win the Ernie Davis Award. Ryan Scott won last spring after fall football was altered. Gavin Elston won in 2019 and Maurice Rankins Jr. earned the award in 2018.

Loomis was sensational on the field this season for the Blue Raiders helping the team to a Section IV Class A regular season crown. As a tough runner out of the backfield, Loomis racked up 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, Loomis was also a threat in the secondary recording 59 tackles and an interception.

Loomis becomes just the 11th player in Horseheads history to win the Ernie Davis Award, which began in 1963. Hear from Loomis on a memorbale day in Blue Raider history, plus, a full list of Horseheads all-time winners below.

Horseheads Ernie Davis Football Award Winners

1975 – Brad Clark

1988 – Bert Conklin

1997 – Nate Watkins

1998 – Matt Tunison (Tie w/Edison’s Chris Mallette)

2004 – Matt Manganaro

2006 – Luke Herrington

2012 – Glen Watson (Tie w/Notre Dame’s Tom Agan & Elmira’s Jerry McPeak)

2018 – Maurice Rankins Jr.

2019 – Gavin Elston

2021 – Ryan Scott (Spring Football)

2021 – Riley Loomis

