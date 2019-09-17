New York Giants name Daniel Jones starting QB, bench Eli Manning

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 22: Daniel Jones #8 and Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants talk during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WETM) – The Eli Manning era has come to an end.

The winless New York Giants have announced that rookie Daniel Jones will start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

“Eli and I spoke this morning,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”

New York drafted Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke University. Jones excelled in the preseason, completing 29 of 34 passes (85.3%) for 416 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in four games.

Manning, who led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories, has been the Giants’ starting quarterback since he replaced Kurt Warner in 2004.

Through 16 seasons Manning is the Giants all-time leader in passing yards (56,537), passing touchdowns (362), and wins (116).

This is the second time Manning has been benched in favor of a younger quarterback, last being benched in 2017 by former head coach Ben McAdoo in favor of Geno Smith.