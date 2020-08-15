The Glen All-Access History: 2020 special

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a year to remember, but for much different reasons.

As NASCAR at Watkins Glen International was moved to Daytona in August due to the virus, regional and national race fans were left without the best road course on the circuit. 18 Sports gives you our special, The Glen All-Access WGI History to give you your NASCAR entertainment and information.

Join Andy Malnoske, Chuck Brame and Shelby Clark as we revisit some of the greatest racing moments ever at The Glen, watch special interviews and exclusive content. For the next half hour, don’t miss your NASCAR action on 18 Sports.

Content includes:

– Full interview with WGI President, Michael Printup

– Original 1986 Watkins Glen NASCAR Press Conference

– Geoff Bodine relives his 1996 win at The Glen

– Special fan interactive features

– All-Time Winners at WGI

– A virtual race and more!

Next year, Watkins Glen will look to be back better than ever. This show helps lead the way. Enjoy The Glen All-Access: WGI History.