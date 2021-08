HORSEHEADS, NY (WETM) - With one month until schools open, the New York State Health Department will not be issuing guidelines for schools. Now, local officials are under a lot of pressure to get a plan together before students get back to the classrooms.

School districts in New York have been told since late May, up until the day before receiving this news from Dr. Howard Zucker Wednesday night, that they would be receiving guidance for reopening from the governor, according to a local superintendent.