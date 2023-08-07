ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The excitement and thrills of NASCAR at Watkins Glen International is coming fast.

18 Sports is going to get you ready for it all. On Friday, August 18 at 6 pm join WETM-TV for our annual special The Glen: All-Access. For 30 minutes live, we’ll have special stories, interviews, analysis and more for NASCAR’s annual return to Watkins Glen International.

The big race, The Go Bowling at The Glen, hits Sunday, August 20 at 3 pm and it will be televised on the USA Network. 18 Sports is your home for all things NASCAR as we get ready for the biggest event of the summer.

Nearly 100,000 fans are expected at the track for a weekend to remember. Don’t miss our annual special preview show only on WETM-TV Friday, August 18 at 6 pm.