Behind the scenes of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with ThorSport Racing

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Preparing for a race takes weeks and months, especially during a 24-race season. The car itself has to be taken apart and rebuilt. The transport truck has to be restocked with materials.

Tim Frantz is a truck driver for ThorSport Racing’s 99 Team for the NASCAR Truck Series. His responsibilities are vast, but what is more noticeable about Tim is his passion.

“We’re the first ones here and the last ones to leave,” Frantz remarked.

Driving the truck to and from their home base in Sandusky, Ohio is only the first gear. Frantz has to prepare the equipment, get the racing suits dry cleaned, buy snacks and other food as well as prepare other materials. The racing team and crew will drive in separately once the truck is loaded.

“We like to say we’re nothing more than den mothers. We take care of everybody,” Frantz said with a laugh.

Growing up on a farm in Indiana, he joined car racing because he loved it. His first team saw his heavy equipment experience and asked him to get his trucking license. Now, 30 weeks per year he is on the road for the 99 car.

The comradery between the truck hauler drivers is unmatched. While their teams compete on the track, they support each other off the raceway.

“We call ourselves a dysfunctional family. We want to beat each other on the track, but if a guy has an oil filter or fuel filter to be replaced, we will pitch in,” Frantz continued.

The day begins with a truck washdown. Then, all of the trucks get in line to parade into the track before the teams unload.

Humble and hardworking, Frantz exemplifies the heart and passion every driver has for their team.

“It’s a lot of responsibility, but when your truck’s out on the starting grid ready for the race it makes everything worth it,” Frantz concluded.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Watkins Glen gets the green flag Saturday, August 7 at 12 p.m.

