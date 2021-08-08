Chase Elliott to start at rear at Watkins Glen after inspection failures

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (NBC SPORTS/WETM) – Chase Elliott, who is seeking to win his third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen International, will start at the rear for today’s race because of multiple inspection failures, the team and NASCAR confirmed.

Elliott’s No. 9 car has failed inspection twice today. Two failures in pre-race inspection sends a car to the rear of the field.

According to NASCAR, Elliott was handed a L1 penalty for violating Rules 20.4.8.3.a and 20.4.8.3.b (rear-window air deflectors).

Elliott’s crew chief was been ejected and the following penalties are also being assessed:

Loss of 10 driver and owner points

$25,000 fine

Start at the tail of the field

Elliott was to have started 11th in the 37-car field.

Elliott won at Watkins Glen in 2018 and 2019. There was no race at Watkins Glen last year because of COVID.

He has won six of the last eight Cup road course races. His seven career road course wins rank third in NASCAR history. Elliott’s seven wins have come in 16 career starts on road courses, a 43.75% winning percentage. Elliott won at Road America last month and at Circuit of the Americas in May.