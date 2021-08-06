Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen: How to watch, start time, entry list

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen kicks off a weekend of racing at Watkins Glen International that will be capped off with the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday.

Practice/qualifying for The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen runs from 3:15-4 p.m. and the General Tire Pole Award will be presented in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane.

Here’s all the information you need about the Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen on Friday.

Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen race information

  • Broadcast: FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
  • Distance: 41 laps / 100.45 miles
  • Break: At or around Lap 21
  • Estimated time of race: 1:15
  • Pit road speed:  40 mph
  • Caution car speed: 45 mph

Times (All times local,subject to change)

  • Driver Introductions: 5:55:00 p.m.
  • Invocation: 6:05:20 p.m.
  • National Anthem: 6:06:00 p.m.
  • Command: 6:13:00 p.m.
  • Green Flag: 6:21:00 p.m.

Official Entry List and QualPractice Results for the Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen

ARCA Practice-Qualifying 8621 by George Stockburger on Scribd

Gallery: Fans hit Watkins Glen International for NASCAR weekend

18 Sports has full coverage of Go Bowling at The Glen both on-air and online with The Glen All Access. For all information regarding race weekend, including How to Watch Go Bowling at The GlenBetting Odds for Go Bowling at The Glen, and 5 places to visit during Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR weekend, visit our website MyTwinTiers.com.

WGI Inbound Traffic Map

WGI Outbound Traffic Map


 

