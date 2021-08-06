Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen: How to watch, start time, entry list

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen kicks off a weekend of racing at Watkins Glen International that will be capped off with the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday.

Practice/qualifying for The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen runs from 3:15-4 p.m. and the General Tire Pole Award will be presented in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane.

Here’s all the information you need about the Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen on Friday.

Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen race information

Broadcast: FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM Distance: 41 laps / 100.45 miles

41 laps / 100.45 miles Break: At or around Lap 21

At or around Lap 21 Estimated time of race: 1:15

1:15 Pit road speed: 40 mph

40 mph Caution car speed: 45 mph

Times (All times local, subject to change)

Driver Introductions: 5:55:00 p.m.

5:55:00 p.m. Invocation: 6:05:20 p.m.

6:05:20 p.m. National Anthem: 6:06:00 p.m.

6:06:00 p.m. Command: 6:13:00 p.m.

6:13:00 p.m. Green Flag: 6:21:00 p.m.

Official Entry List and QualPractice Results for the Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen

