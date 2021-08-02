Empire Merchants North becomes partner of NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Long-time Watkins Glen International partner, Empire Merchants North, has expanded their partnership to become an entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on August 7.

“As a family-owned New York State-based wholesaler of fine wine and spirits, we are as dedicated to our local partnerships as we are to the products we offer,” said Mike Lynch, Vice President of Sales Execution for Empire Merchants North. “We are excited to be a part of the Watkins Glen story as we showcase the rocketing success of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

The Xfinity Series race, the Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, is the second of two races at WGI on Saturday.

The day starts at 12:30 p.m. with the United Rentals 176, the return of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to The Glen for the first time since 2000. The Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey is at 4:30 p.m.

Empire Merchants North also partners with The Glen to sponsor the Jack Daniel’s Club, one of the fan hospitality locations at WGI located near the Esses.