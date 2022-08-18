DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International brings in thousands of fans and families from near and far every summer.

The atmosphere is never short of electric for Go Bowling at the Glen. Fans—with their earplugs ready—will eagerly watch to see if Chase Elliott can make his comeback after finishing behind Kyle Larson in 2021.

But people around the country are excited for NASCAR, too. According to Google Trends, earlier this week, several NASCAR-related questions were breakout searches, surging in popularity. On August 16, the top five states searching for NASCAR Cup Series were West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Iowa.

Here are the five most common NASCAR questions, according to Google:

Who has the most NASCAR wins? According to NASCAR’s statistics, Kyle Busch has the most combined NASCAR national series wins with a total of 224 (60 Cup Series races, 102 Xfinity Series races, 62 Camping World Truck Series races)

What engines do NASCAR use? HowStuffWorks says that all NASCAR engines are V-8 engines, no larger than 358 cubic inches made by either Chevrolet, Toyota, or Ford.

How did NASCAR start? NASCAR began on the road when Bill France, Sr. organized a meeting in Florida on the future of stock car racing in 1947. The first race ran the next year.

