Go Bowling at the Glen: A look back at Watkins Glen International 2019

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – After a year hiatus due to Covid-19, NASCAR is back at Watkins Glen International with both drivers and fans are excited to return to the Finger Lakes region for a jam-packed weekend of racing.

Since 1956, Watkins Glen has been hosting race events for upstate New York for the community to enjoy, and 2021 is no exception.

The 3.4-mile track is a favorite amongst drivers as it’s one of two road courses in the country that NASCAR competes on.

With Chase Elliott taking the checkered flag in 2019 we ask the question, who will take it in 2021? Until we find that out on Sunday, here’s a look back at Go Bowling at the Glen, 2019.

