Go Bowling at The Glen Odds: Elliott Chases Three-Peat

(COVERS.com) – NASCAR betting odds are back in action following a mid-summer break, as the Cup Series returns to Go Bowling at The Glen!

This is the first time race fans will have NASCAR betting odds to chomp on since mid-July, and it’s back to the usual suspects atop the odds board.

The push for the playoffs begins here, so let’s look at the NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen odds, from Watkins Glen International, with the green flag dropping Sunday, August 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Go Bowling at The Glen odds

Driver Odds to win Chase Elliott +200 Kyle Larson +450 Martin Truex Jr. +600 Kyle Busch +750 Denny Hamlin +1,100 Joey Logano +1,200 Christopher Bell +1,500 William Byron +2,000 Kurt Busch +2,000 Ryan Blaney +2,500 Alex Bowman +2,500 Brad Keselowski +3,000 Kevin Harvick +3,000 Tyler Reddick +4,000 Ross Chastain +4,000 Matt DiBenedetto +5,000 Chase Briscoe +5,000 Michael McDowell +8,000 Daniel Suarez +8,000 Aric Almirola +10,000 Cole Custer +10,000 Austin Dillion +15,000 Erik Jones +15,000 Ryan Preece +20,000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25,000 Bubba Wallace +25,000 Ryan Newman +25,000 Corey Lajoie +40,000 Justin Haley +50,000 Anthony Alfredo +50,000 Josh Billicki +100,000 James Davison +100,000 Garrett Smithley +100,000 Kyle Tilley +100,000 Quin Houff +100,000 RC Enerson +100,000 Odds courtesy of DraftKings as of August 2, 2021.

Favorites to win the Go Bowling at The Glen

The winner of the last two Go Bowling at The Glen races, Chase Elliott rightfully sits atop the odds board for this year’s race. The reigning NASCAR Cup champion is the favorite at +200, and Elliott will look to win his third straight Go Bowling at The Glen race and his third race win of the season.

Current NASCAR Cup Series leader, Kyle Larson, is chasing Elliott at +450 ahead of this weekend. With a season-high four wins and 11 Top-5 finishes already under his belt this season, Larson will be a strong challenger as Elliott goes for a three-peat. In the last race here, in 2019, Larson finished eighth from fifth on the grid.

Just behind Larson is Martin Truex Jr., at +600. Truex Jr., who is second in the NASCAR Cup standings, finished second to Elliott in both 2018 and ’19 at the Go Bowling at The Glen, and won the event in 2017. With plenty of success this season and previously at this circuit, Truex Jr. will be a strong candidate to win.

Rounding out the Top-5 is Kyle Busch (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+1,100). Busch is a two-time champion at this circuit, with his last win coming in 2013, while he already has two race wins this season. Hamlin, searching for his first race win of the season, is also a former winner here after taking the chequered flag in 2016.